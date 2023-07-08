Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 9.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.51. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Altisource Asset Management

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.