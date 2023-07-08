Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) PT at $66.54

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CZR opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after buying an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.