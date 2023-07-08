Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Target Price at $37.25

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,409.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,993 shares of company stock worth $5,433,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

