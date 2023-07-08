Analysts Set Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target at $38.33

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOD stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.