Analysts Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) PT at $264.29

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $280.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $289.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

