Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $9.67

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms have commented on UTI. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 262,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $234.74 million, a PE ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.