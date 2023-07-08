Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 8th (ABM, BB, BHB, CARV, CHK, CVR, ENSV, ESP, EXC, FSBW)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 8th:
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
