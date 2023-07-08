Analyzing Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Free Report) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Leo Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Energous’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A Energous $850,000.00 25.69 -$26.27 million ($0.33) -0.73

Analyst Recommendations

Leo Holdings Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energous.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Leo Holdings Corp. II and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus price target of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 692.33%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -70.28% 3.40% Energous -3,521.31% -88.08% -72.37%

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. II beats Energous on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

(Free Report)

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

About Energous

(Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.