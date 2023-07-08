Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

