Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:BUD opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
