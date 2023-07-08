Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

AM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AM opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 133,911 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,556,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

