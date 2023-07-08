APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 6.8% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

TSM stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $519.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.