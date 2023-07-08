Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $35.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

