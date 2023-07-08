Ark (ARK) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Ark has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $530,011.91 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001965 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002617 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,131,828 coins and its circulating supply is 174,132,600 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

