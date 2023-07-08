Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AROW opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $329.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

