ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0590

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ASD has a total market cap of $38.95 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019494 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.17 or 1.00060440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05746895 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,182,923.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.