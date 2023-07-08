Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,594 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $70,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.63 and a 200-day moving average of $196.02. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

