Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $47.97 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $47,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,036,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after buying an additional 381,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $148.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

