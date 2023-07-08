Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $66.88 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $66,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 347.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

