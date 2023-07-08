Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $81.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,770 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $81,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

