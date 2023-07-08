Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,991 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.