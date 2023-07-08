Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,921 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $62,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

