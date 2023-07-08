Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.59. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 1,131,116 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 11.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Insider Activity

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,364 shares of company stock valued at $117,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 119,149 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,655,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

