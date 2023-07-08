ATB Capital Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$7.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 price target on STEP Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$3.51 on Wednesday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.61.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

