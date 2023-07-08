Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.23. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,105,251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

