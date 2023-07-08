Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

AVDL opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,519,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

