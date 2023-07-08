Avalanche 1-Day Volume Hits $258.58 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $13.71 or 0.00045323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.74 billion and $258.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,413,868 coins and its circulating supply is 345,694,418 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

