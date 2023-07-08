Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Trading Up 2.2 %

AVGR opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

