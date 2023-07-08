Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Research Coverage Started at ATB Capital

ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut Ayr Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Ayr Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of AYRWF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.92. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.
