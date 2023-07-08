Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Badger Meter comprises about 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.24% of Badger Meter worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $140.04 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.88 and a 1 year high of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

