Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 879,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after buying an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.