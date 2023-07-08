Bank Hapoalim BM Has $3.94 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $337.43. 2,852,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.77 and a 200 day moving average of $334.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

