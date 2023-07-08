Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $485.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,478. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day moving average is $380.52. The company has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

