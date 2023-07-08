Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,640 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VMware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $141.40. 605,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $145.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average of $125.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

