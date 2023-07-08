Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 16,430 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. 13,160,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,763,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.