Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 90 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,732.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.51. The stock had a trading volume of 397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

