Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEVFree Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 430 ($5.46) to GBX 390 ($4.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDEV. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.23) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 552 ($7.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 552 ($7.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.33) to GBX 501 ($6.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.60) to GBX 545 ($6.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 513.38 ($6.52).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 402.70 ($5.11) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($3.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 515 ($6.54). The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 774.42, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 463.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 455.54.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

