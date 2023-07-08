Benchmark Trims Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Target Price to $6.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDLS. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NDLS opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of -316,000.00 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,245,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 112,339 shares of company stock valued at $517,260. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.