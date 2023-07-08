Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 499 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

