Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.20 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

BA opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.