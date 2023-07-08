Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.