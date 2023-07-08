Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.