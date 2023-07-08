BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Shares Up 0.2%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.44. 107,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 329,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

BioVie Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BioVie by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BioVie by 2,706.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BioVie by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BioVie by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

