Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $191.90

Shares of Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.90 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.18). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.35), with a volume of 3,473 shares traded.

Bisichi Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.16 million, a P/E ratio of 103.66 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.17.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,097.56%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

