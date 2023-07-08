Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $29,889.55 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.