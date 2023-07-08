Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $3.32 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00011004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $28,042.64 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

