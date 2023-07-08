Bitcoin Latinum Price Hits $3.32 on Top Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $29,041.39 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00010953 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 55.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

