BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.03 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and $6.03 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,984,077 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

