Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.70 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.8424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.50%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

