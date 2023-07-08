Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Trading Up 0.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 129,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 39,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

