Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Shares Down 1.7%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.95. 24,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 31,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

